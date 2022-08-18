T-Series has released a new music video song 'Teri Galliyon Se' on the 11th of August, which has become one of the most watched videos in a 24 hour span of time since its release and is also reigning on music charts across the country.

Jubin Nautiyal of 'Kaisa Hua' fame sang the song, and the music was composed by popular music director duo Gurmeet Bros.

Rashmi Virag is the lyricist of the song, which has intricate lyrics and is a melody about young love and sacrifice that is placed against a military backdrop.

The music video also stars actors Gurmeet Chaudhary and Aarushi Nishaank, a well-known kathak dancer and film producer. While speaking about the song, which deals with the life and sacrifice of army personnel, the dancer who recently visited the BSF camp to tie the rakhis on the wrists of security personnel as a gesture of gratitude, said," I am happy to be here at BSF campus, celebrating Rakhi with personnel, and I want to thank them for all their hard work and efforts that they are doing for the country."