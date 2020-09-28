Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: A look at legendary singer's popular songs

New Delhi: The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is celebrating her 91st birthday today (September 28). She is one of the few Indian singers who is most loved across generations. Lata Mangeshkar, the queen of melodies is an inspiration for the generations to come. She has a career span of over seven decades and is also the second vocalist to have ever been awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna award. Her contribution to the music industry is immense and she will forever rule hearts with her soulful singing. In fact, she is even called the 'Nightingale of India'.

As the iconic singer turns a year older, on her special day, let's have a look at some of her best songs:

Aap Ki Nazro Ne Samjha

It is still one of the most romantic songs of Bollywood.

Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh

What is life but a journey? Lata Mangeshkar's voice added charm to the already beautiful song.

Bahon Mein Chale Aao

A sensual, soft and melodious track!

Lag Ja Gale

Nothing can express the pain a lover goes through after being separated from his/her partner.

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

Whenever you hear this song, you'll get goosebumps and will definitely want to do something for all the jawans who lost their lives, trying to protect us.

Dekha Ek Khwab

Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum

Happy Birthday, Lata Mangeshkar!