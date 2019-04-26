close

hauli hauli

Hauli Hauli song: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh groove to Punjabi dance beats—Watch

It will hit the screens on May 17, 2019.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The intense-looking actor Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh are all gung-ho about their upcoming venture 'De De Pyaar De'. The makers have unveiled a party track from the movie and it has chartbuster written all over it.

Titled 'Hauli Hauli', the song has been sung by Garry Sandhu and Neha Kakkar. It features the lead trio and is high on Punjabi dance beats.

Watch the song here:

The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are penned by Tanishk Bagchi and Garry Sandhu. The song is peppy and will surely be a must have on the list of party tracks.

The rom-com is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama series' and 'Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame. 'De De Pyaar De' marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

'De De Pyaar De' trailer has been well-received by the fans and there is a lot of buzz from this entertainer. Besides Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal part.

