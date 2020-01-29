Hina Khan raises the mercury in 'Tu Jo Mili' song from 'Hacked' – Watch

New Delhi: Television's famous face Hina Khan has stepped into the world of movies with Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked'. The makers are leaving no stone unturned into making this thriller a success.

A new song titled 'Tu Jo Mili' from 'Hacked' has been unveiled and it shows Hina Khan's sensuous side raises the mercury. It's a soulful number which presents the dark side of love. 'Tu Jo Mili' song has been sung by Yasser Desai and the music is composed by Jeet Gannguli.

Watch 'Tu Jo Mili' song:

Shakeel Azmi has penned the lyrics of the track.

The story shows how the girl deals with her stalker and what implications it has on her personal and professional life. Hina plays the lead role and looks convincing as a single working woman.

Rohan Shah plays the hacker and looks impressive in his pivotal role. The movie also stars Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

'Hacked' is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt under their banner Loneranger Productions.