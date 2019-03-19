Holi 2019: Top Bollywood songs you need to have in your playlist

New Delhi: The festival of colours Holi is just around the corners and you just cannot have a perfect Holi bash without some thandai and peppy Bollywood songs.

From Balam Pichkari to Rang Barse, here's the complete list of foot-tapping tracks that will make your festivities even more enjoyable. So brace yourself and get drenched in the colours of smiles and happiness while grooving to these popular songs.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Let’s Play Holi (Waqt)

Hori Khele Raghubeera (Baghbaan)

Rang Barse (Silsila)

Ang Se Rang (Darr)

This year the festival will be celebrated on March 21, 2019.