हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Holi 2019

Holi 2019: Top Bollywood songs you need to have in your playlist

Check out the songs

Holi 2019: Top Bollywood songs you need to have in your playlist

New Delhi: The festival of colours Holi is just around the corners and you just cannot have a perfect Holi bash without some thandai and peppy Bollywood songs.

From Balam Pichkari to Rang Barse, here's the complete list of foot-tapping tracks that will make your festivities even more enjoyable. So brace yourself and get drenched in the colours of smiles and happiness while grooving to these popular songs.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Let’s Play Holi (Waqt)

Hori Khele Raghubeera (Baghbaan)

Rang Barse (Silsila)

Ang Se Rang (Darr)

This year the festival will be celebrated on March 21, 2019.

Tags:
Holi 2019Holi songsBollywood songsRang barse
Next
Story

Salman Khan sings romantic track 'Main Taare' in 'Notebook'—Watch

Must Watch

PT7M7S

Watch debate: Will BJP get majority in Goa in Lok-Sabha election 2019?- Part 2