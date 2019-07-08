close

Super 30

Hrithik Roshan solves all queries of 'Super 30' students in 'Question Mark' song—Watch

The makers have unveiled a new track titled 'Question Mark'. 'Super 30' is slated to hit the screens on July 12, 2019.

Hrithik Roshan solves all queries of &#039;Super 30&#039; students in &#039;Question Mark&#039; song—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Desi Greek God Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his movie 'Super 30' which is slated to hit the screens on July 12, 2019. the actor is quite active on social media and often teases promos/stills from his venture.

The makers have unveiled a new track titled 'Question Mark'. The song beautifully captures the perfect student-teacher bond shown in the movie. Hrithik will be seen playing a teacher on-screen for the very first time.

Watch the song here:

'Question Mark' song has been sung by Hrithik himself while the music is composed by Ajay-Atul. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

 

Television actress Mrunal Thakur is making her big screen debut with 'Super 30'opposite Hrithik. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Bihar.

 

The film is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. The movie has an interesting line-up of supporting actors such as Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh among various others.

'Super 30' is directed by 'Queen' fame filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

 

 

 

 

Super 30Hrithik RoshanAnand Kumarquestion mark
