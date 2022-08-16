New Delhi: As India celebrated its 75 years of Independence on Monday, Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music collaborated with Hrithik Roshan and released their very own national anthem ‘Vande Mataram’. The song is instilled with patriotism and serves the feeling of nationalism throughout. While Hrithik’s soothing voice amazes both people from the Industry and the listeners, people barely knew that he was gifted with a melidious voice.

Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan shared a heartfelt note that read, “ Felt it . Sang it. Put some shots together to present it. It’s better on headphones altho won’t make bad singing better. In hope & dedicated to the true spirit of Freedom. Freedom for every single individual. Thank you @jackkybhagnani for allowing me to use your creation. Thank you @vishalmishraofficial , been humming this since I heard this wonderful track Thanks to my man @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring this , following your lead my friend. Thank you @purpose.studios for working on a holiday and taking a spontaneous thought n working your magic on it. Sorry for taking you by surprise @shannondonaldmusic promise to do proper way next time :)”

Various celebrities took to comment section to praise Hrithik. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan commented, “Faaaab god bless you Rye to always motivate and inspire all of us in the newest ways!! this is amazing”. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan dropped a clapping emoji in the comment section. Actor Kunal Kapoor wrote, ‘Lovely’ long with red heart and clapping emojis.

Meanwhile, Jjust Music recently released PAN India music video of Mashooka starring actress Rakul Preet Singh. The music video is being well received by the audience.