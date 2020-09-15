'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' song: Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar will make you believe in love

New Delhi: TV stars Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar's music video 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' released today on YouTube and it is getting a whole lot of love from their fans. 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' marks Hina and Dheeraj's second collaboration after TV show 'Naagin 5'.

The romantic number is all about love and how it can heal you. Hina and Dheeraj play a married couple madly in love with each other. However, destiny had something else in store for them. Dheeraj gets paralysed, but with Hina's help, love and care, he comes back on his feet again. 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' will definitely make you believe in love.

"Pyaar ka asli matlab samjha humne, jab se Humko Tum Mil Gaye," wrote Hina while releasing the video.

Watch 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' here:

The love ballad has been sung by Vishal Mishra and the lyrics courtesy goes to Sayeed Quadri.

The song was shot amid the lockdown. It has been directed by Arif Khan.