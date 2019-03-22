Indian music, Bollywood set to wow Brazil

Sao Paolo: The Brazilian music festival Rock in Rio this year will put the spotlight on Asia by showcasing musicians, dancers and folkloric spectacles from India, China and Japan, its organisers said.

On Thursday, the organisers of Rock Street, the space that will become home to a vast array of Asian art at the Brazilian festival, gave a taste of the diverse and vibrant spectacles festival-goers would soon enjoy, reports Efe news.

Among the participants will be Bollywood dancers from India.

The selection process of artists and stage productions was the result of an extensive study of the myriad cultures the festival aims to represent at its 2019 edition, Marisa Menezes, artistic director of Rock Street, told EFE in an interview.

Spontaneity seems to be an important element of Rock Street, as participants can expect to be surprised with impromptu Bollywood flashmobs led by Bollywood Brazil, a colourful and atmospheric Indian wedding and a Chinese dragon and lion dance procession.