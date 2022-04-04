हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Grammys 2022

India's Ricky Kej wins his second Grammy award for ‘Devine Tides’

Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album `Winds of Samsara` in the Best New Age Album category.

India&#039;s Ricky Kej wins his second Grammy award for ‘Devine Tides’

Las Vegas: It's indeed a proud moment for India as musician Ricky Kej won his second Grammy Award on Sunday. He bagged the trophy along with Stewart Copeland for `Devine Tides` in the Best New Age Album category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Sharing the news on Twitter with his followers, Ricky wrote, "Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart`s 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you."

Ricky`s win made everyone extremely happy.

Congratulating him, a user tweeted, "Congratulations, Ricky. A well-deserved one. Very, very, very happy for you. Here`s to many more accolades to you and your team."

"Many congratulations, Ricky. Two Grammys! Here's to more," another one wrote.

Bengaluru-based Ricky won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album `Winds of Samsara` in the Best New Age Album category.

