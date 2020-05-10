Inside Adnan Sami’s daughter Medina’s Frozen-themed birthday party at home

New Delhi: Singer Adnan Sami and wife Roya Faryabi's daughter Medina turned three recently and the couple made sure their little princess had a memorable birthday. Amid the lockdown, Adnan and Roya hosted a Frozen-themed party for Medina at home and the trio had super fun. Adnan has shared some adorable pictures of Medina cutting her birthday cake with her parents.

Baby Medina was dressed in a beautiful pastel frock with matching headband. "Thank you all for such beautiful birthday wishes for our little ‘Angel’ Medina.... We thought we would celebrate alone, but instead, we had the beautiful love of the world with us... We were NOT alone after all," read an excerpt from Adnan's post.

Here are the pictures:

Adnan also crooned a happy birthday song for Medina and played it matching to the tunes of the piano.

Adnan Sami and Roya Faryabi have been married since 2010. Medina is their first child.

Adnan, a Pakistani singer, received Indian citizenship in December 2015. He was recently conferred with the Padma Shri for his contribution to art in India.