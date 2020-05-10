Inside Adnan Sami’s daughter Medina’s Frozen-themed birthday party at home

New Delhi: Singer Adnan Sami and wife Roya Faryabi's daughter Medina turned three recently and the couple made sure their little princess had a memorable birthday. Amid the lockdown, Adnan and Roya hosted a Frozen-themed party for Medina at home and the trio had super fun. Adnan has shared some adorable pictures of Medina cutting her birthday cake with her parents.
Baby Medina was dressed in a beautiful pastel frock with matching headband. "Thank you all for such beautiful birthday wishes for our little ‘Angel’ Medina.... We thought we would celebrate alone, but instead, we had the beautiful love of the world with us... We were NOT alone after all," read an excerpt from Adnan's post.
Here are the pictures:
Thank you all for such beautiful birthday wishes for our little ‘Angel’ Medina.... We thought we would celebrate alone, but instead, we had the beautiful love of the world with us... We were NOT alone afterall... . Special thanks to @sugarushkitchen for making such a lovely & delicious cake with Medina’s favourite cartoon theme of ‘Frozen’ & that too in these difficult times of ‘Lockdown’!! . #adnansami #medina #medinasamikhan #medinasami #medinasamiworld #happybirthday #daddysgirl #daddyslittlegirl #happy #love #daughter #wife #darling #family #familytime #familyfirst #familyiseverything #gratitude
Adnan also crooned a happy birthday song for Medina and played it matching to the tunes of the piano.
So, no matter what we in the world are going through, we made it a point to celebrate our angel Medina Jaan’s 3rd Birthday with a huge “SMILE”!!! . #adnansami #medina #medinasamikhan #medinasami #medinasamiworld #happybirthday #daddysgirl #daddyslittlegirl #happy #love #daughter #wife #darling #family #familytime #familyfirst #familyiseverything #gratitude
Adnan Sami and Roya Faryabi have been married since 2010. Medina is their first child.
Adnan, a Pakistani singer, received Indian citizenship in December 2015. He was recently conferred with the Padma Shri for his contribution to art in India.