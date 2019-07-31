Instead of censorship, artists self regulate: Raftaar

Mumbai: Singer and rapper Raftaar, who will be seen judging "MTV Hustle", has said that instead of censorship, artists should self regulate while producing any kind of content.

Raftaar was interacting with media at the promotional press conference of "MTV Hustle" along with co-judges rapper Raja Kumari and EDM artist Nucleya on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Recently, pop singer Honey Singh and music producer Bhushan Kumar were booked by Punjab police on the charge of using vulgar lyrics against women in their latest song "Makhna".

The rapper was booked following a complaint lodged by the Punjab State Women Commission, which sought action against him for allegedly using vulgar lyrics against women in the song.

When asked rapper Raftaar whether censorship was a good option to prevent such incidents, he said: "I feel adult content should be delivered to only adults. You can't stop an artist from expressing his views through art. When I rapped for 'Manto', I used cuss words and no one objected because it was an adult movie. I feel cuss words are also a way of expression."

"I feel instead of censorship, we need to self-regulate ourselves while producing any kind of content," he added.

MTV is coming up with a platform to redefine music with a reality rap show titled "MTV Hustle". This reality show will open doors for rap artists across the country. It is a one-of-its kind reality show, and the first Indian music reality show exclusively for rappers.

Talking about his upcoming show, EDM artist Nucleya said: "'MTV Hustle' is a medium through which rappers will tell their stories to the general public. I feel hip-hop is the voice of future and also voice of the youth. This platform is really looking for real and original talent."

Asked if he feels it was a bit late to produce an exclusive show on rappers in India, Nucleya said: "I feel the way hip-hop and rap music is gaining popularity in India, no one can stop it. It was just a matter of time. People often ask me if the release of 'Gully Boy' impacted the rap scene in India. I tell them that if hip-hop and rap music had not flourished in this country, no one would have made a movie on it. So, it goes hand to hand."

MTV Hustle' will from August 10.