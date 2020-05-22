हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sai Baba song

Irfan Pathan launches devotional song on Sai Baba

The song sung by Ashish Chandra has lyrics by Tajinder Chawla.

Irfan Pathan launches devotional song on Sai Baba

Mumbai: Cricket star Irfan Pathan has unveiled "Kasht mita do Sai Nath" by composer DJ Sheizwood.

"I am a believer, and at this time, spirituality and divinity are of utmost importance. I have personally loved DJ Sheizwood's composition. When I heard the song, I said this is needed for all of us," said Irfan.

The song sung by Ashish Chandra has lyrics by Tajinder Chawla.

"Sai Baba traveled through towns and villages curing every disease and illness. Come to our aid now, in the midst of the global spread of the coronavirus. Heal those who are sick with the virus. May they regain their strength and health through quality medical care. Heal us from our fear, which prevents nations from working together and neighbors from helping one another. I am glad that Irfan Pathan has come forward and has launched our soulful bhajan," said DJ Sheizwood.

Presented by Vimal Malu, the song is produced by Manik Soni, Sachin Jain and Fairoz Khan.

 

Tags:
Sai Baba songSai babaIrfan PathancricketerKasht mita do Sai NathDJ Sheizwood
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's Punjabi song 'Keh Gayi Sorry' wows fans - Watch again!
  • 1,18,447Confirmed
  • 3,583Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M24S

PM Modi’s statement after aerial survey of Cyclone hit Bengal