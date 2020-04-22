It is not true: Sunidhi Chauhan’s husband Hitesh Sonik refutes separation reports

New Delhi: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan and her husband Hitesh Sonik, a music composer, occupied the trends list on Wednesday after reports that the couple’s marriage has hit a rough patch featured in headlines. However, Sunidhi and Hitesh have dismissed the rumours, saying “it is not true”.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Sunidhi said that she “doesn’t want to comment” while Hitesh added, “Maybe she doesn’t want to comment on it because she finds the news too outrageous to even think about it.”

On reports stating that the couple are living separately, Hitesh said that it’s not true either. “We are living under the same roof. I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news. We have divided the household chores in this lockdown period,” he said and quipped, “Well, maybe she isn’t happy with my cleaning, which is why such a story has surfaced.”

Sunidhi and Hitesh married in 2012 and are parents to two-year-old son Tegh. This is Sunidhi’s second marriage. She was previously married to choreographer Bobby Khan.