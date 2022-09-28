Jackky Bhagnani to launch a new rap artist RVD with his song 'Raaz', teaser out now

New Delhi: Jackky Bhagnani has always worked to give a boost to emerging artists with his music label, Jjust Music.

Talking ahead of the journey of introducing new and fresh talents, the ator-producer is getting ready to introduce RVD, an independent rap artist from Kolkata, West Bengal, who has been building a name for himself on the east side.

RVD has created yet another beautiful song with the soulful title 'Raaz.' On September 29, Jackky will introduce RVD with a song that will be made available through his record label Jjust Music.

Here is the teaser link of the song:

RVD is a musician that stands out from the crowd by creating modernised music with a mix of cultural elements in Urdu and Punjabi. After sharing the stage with pan Indian musicians like Mohit Chauhan, Dino James, Zareen, Kayan, Gully Gang, etc., this would be RVD's first time performing his soulful composition "Raaz" for a large crowd.

Meanwhile, Jjust Music made it to the headlines for it's first pan India music video Mashooka starring bold and quirky Rakul Preet. The song turned out to be a huge success and was received well by the audience.