Jawaani song from 'Student Of The Year 2' to come out on this date—Watch

New Delhi: Dharma Productions' upcoming venture 'Student Of The Year 2' is making all the noise, more so after the makers release its trailer a few days back. The film marks the debut of two leading ladies—Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria while Tiger Shroff plays the lead role.

It has been directed by Punit Malhotra and will hit the screens on May 10, 2019. the makers have teased a small sneak peek video of the first song 'Jawaani' which will be released on April 18, 2019.

'The Jawaani song' features the lead trio and has been rehashed from 1972 classic 'Jawaani Diwani' starring Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan.

The movie's music is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and the lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt Guptan and Kumaar.

Both Ananya and Tara have already bagged their second projects even before the release of their maiden venture. Ananya will be seen in the sequel of classic film 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Tara meanwhile will be seen in the debut film of Ahan Shetty.