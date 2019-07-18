close

Rishi Kapoor

'Jhootha Kahin Ka' song 'Munde Da Character' features Rishi Kapoor showing off fun dance moves

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Makers of the upcoming film `Jhootha Kahin Ka` released a new song on Wednesday titled `Munde Da Character`. The track features Rishi Kapoor and Sunny Nijar breaking into some killer dance moves. The comedy film will mark Rishi`s comeback to the big screen. The veteran superstar has been in New York for months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition. 

Composed by Siddhant Madhav and Sanjeev - Ajay, the song is sung by Brijesh Shandilya, Siddhant Madhav, Rani Indrani Sharma, Nazim Ali, Deepak Yadav & Makrand Patankar. The lyrics have been penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

The trailer of the film was released earlier this month. 

The 2.44-minute-long trailer features Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey, Rajesh Sharma, and Manoj Joshi and revolves around two students who are reluctant to return to India owing to their fascination for Mauritius. The movie is helmed by Smeep Kang and produced by Anuj Sharma and Deepak Mukut under the banner of Shantketan Entertainments and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

The film is slated to hit theatres on July 19 this year.

