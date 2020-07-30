हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dil Bechara

Jonita Gandhi on her 'hauntingly beautiful' song in 'Dil Bechara'

A love song about soulmates, "Main Tumhara" is a mystery track that remains incomplete in the narrative of the film and it climaxes to completion as the story wraps up.

Jonita Gandhi on her &#039;hauntingly beautiful&#039; song in &#039;Dil Bechara&#039;

Mumbai: Singer Jonita Gandhi says the latest track she has sung for AR Rahman is a special one.

Jonita's new song, composed by Rahman, is the melodic "Main Tumhara" in the new film, "Dil Bechara", starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

"This is one of the most special melodies I've sung. I'm so happy that Rahman sir trusted me with this hauntingly beautiful love song. The distinctive arrangement of the song made it a treat for me to render it and the experience of co-singing it with Hriday Gattani was awesome," said Jonita.

"It's amazing that this song is a recurring element in the film. The composition has its own story and it has the magic that only Rahman sir can make out of notes. Jonita and I thoroughly enjoyed singing 'Main Tumhara," said Hriday.

