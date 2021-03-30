हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BTS

K-pop BTS calls for end to rising anti-Asian racism, says it suffered racist abuse

BTS, the first K-pop group to ever receive a Grammy Award nomination, made the appeal in a statement posted on Twitter along with hashtags #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate.

K-pop BTS calls for end to rising anti-Asian racism, says it suffered racist abuse
Pic source: Reuters

Seoul - South Korea`s worldwide famous K-pop music group BTS called on Tuesday (Marc 30) for an end to anti-Asian racism and said it had also suffered racist abuse which had made them feel powerless and hurt their self-esteem.

BTS, the first K-pop group to ever receive a Grammy Award nomination, made the appeal in a statement posted on Twitter along with hashtags #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate.

In an apparent reference to the shootings in Georgia, Atlanta, on March 16, where six out of eight victims were Asian, the group wrote, "We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved one."

The shootings have stoked fears among those in the Asian-American Pacific Islander community, which has reported a spike in hate crimes since March 2020 when then-President Donald Trump began referring to COVID-19 as the "China virus."

The seven-member BTS, which last year had three No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, also said they had faced racist abuse, including enduring expletives, being mocked for the way they look, and being asked why Asians were speaking English.

"Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks," the statement said. "But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem."

"What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians," BTS wrote. The group also said it condemned violence and stands against racial discrimination.

Last year BTS donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter (BLM) in support of U.S. protests against police brutality, prompting their fan base to raise enough to match that donation in just 25 hours.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BTSK-PopGrammyAsian Hate#StopAsianHate#StopAAPIHateChinese virus
Next
Story

Holi Rangili Holi song featuring Larissa Bonesi out on festive time - Watch

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Holi celebration of small screen stars