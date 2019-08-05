close

Kabir Singh

'Kabir Singh' song 'Tera ban jaunga' gets solo female version

&#039;Kabir Singh&#039; song &#039;Tera ban jaunga&#039; gets solo female version
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: "Tera ban jaunga" has become the latest song of the blockbuster film "Kabir Singh" to get a new version, after "Bekhayali" and "Mere sohneya", and

"Tera ban jaunga" was originally sung by Tulsi Kumar and Akhil Sachdeva. The new version is a solo featuring the voice of budding talent, Amruta Fadnavis.

"When they asked me to sing a cover song from 'Kabir Singh', I immediately selected ‘Tera ban jaunga' because it is my favourite song in the film. We wanted to do a female version of the song, so we titled it ‘Teri ban jaungi'," Amruta said.

"I really loved the music and the way Tulsi Kumar and Akhil Sachdeva have sung the song," she added.

 

