Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher unveils 'Ujjwala Bharat Ujjwala' song

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016, in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. 

New Delhi: Kailash Kher has written, composed and sung "Ujjwala Bharat Ujjwala", a song for the Ujjwala Yojana that provides LPG connections to below poverty line (BPL) households. He unveiled it on Thursday.

"'Ujjwala Bharat Ujjwala' is not just another song, but a reflection of transforming Bharat - our nation experiencing an evolution from one level to a higher one, especially focusing on the interior Bharat," Kailash said in a statement.

It aims to safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with a clean cooking fuel - LPG so that they don't have to compromise their health in smoky kitchens or wander in unsafe areas collecting firewood.

 

