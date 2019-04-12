Kalank: New song 'Aira Gaira' featuring Kriti Sanon to be out soon—Watch teaser

New Delhi: One of the biggest films of the year 'Kalank' will hit the silver screens on April 17 and with less than a week to go for the final showdown, makers are leaving no stone unturned to stir curiosity among the audience. The film has an impressive star cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Makers have started releasing songs from the film and the next one to be unveiled is titled 'Aira Gaira'. It features 'Luka Chuppi' actress Kriti Sanon and will be unveiled on April 13.

Check out the teaser of the song here, as shared by Varun Dhawan on Twitter:

'Kalank' is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with Abhishek Varman as the director. The film's trailer looked spectacular and expectations are that the period-drama will be a visual spectacle.

Promotions of the film are being carried out in full swing and the buzz around it is palpable.

As per reports, the film was originally conceptualized with a different star cast. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Ajay Devgn we a part of the originally thought of star cast. Also, as per reports, K Jo was supposed to direct the film and his father late Yash Johar was to produce it.