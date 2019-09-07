Karan Johar is all praises for Amjad Ali Khan's sons

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has praised sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan's sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, saying there is a lot of honesty in their music.

The Bangash brothers have released their new album, "Infinity", on Friday.

Present at the launch of Amaan and Ayaan's latest album, Karan said: "I know Amaan and Ayaan for about 15 to 20 years and I am proud and excited to see their musical journey unravel over the years.

"I love the way how they've gone from strength to strength and it is not easy to live under the shadow of an international legend (their father). There is a lot of humility and honesty in their music."

"Infinity", produced by Karsh Kale, is a mix of classical and electronic.

Karan also expressed his wish to collaborate with Ayaan and Amaan in future.

"I'd love to work with both of them. Our cinema is evolving and so is the sound of our cinema and I think it's now so related to the plot and the characters.

"I did a film where the lead character was a singer and if ever there's a zone like that again it would be wonderful to kind of create new sounds and new energies in our film with these guys," he added.