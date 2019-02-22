Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's chemistry in 'Duniyaa' song from 'Luka Chuppi' is to watch out for!

New Delhi: The generation next actors in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be seen together in 'Luka Chuppi'. The movie is high on the buzz word—all thanks to its blockbuster music and youth-centric storyline.

The makers have now unveiled yet another song from the movie titled 'Duniyaa' featuring the lead pair. It taps their chemistry brilliantly and shows the journey embarked upon by the couple who stays in a live-in relationship.

Watch the song here:

The soulful song has been sung by Akhil and Dhvani Bhanushali, with additional vocals by Bhrigu Parashar. The lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa and the music is composed and produced by Abhijit Vaghani.

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 1, 2019. 'Luka Chuppi' also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts.

So, are you looking forward to watching this one?