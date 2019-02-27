Kesari first song out: Akshay Kumar in Sanu Kehndi will make you want to hit the dance floor!

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari' is one of the most awaited releases of this year and has been high on buzzword ever since the actor's look as a fierce Sikh warrior was unveiled. The film's power-packed trailer has been lauded by critics, fans as well as other celebs from the entertainment world. After dropping the high-on-action trailer, makers have now unveiled the first song from the film.

Titled as 'Sanu Kehndi' the song is a dance number and has Akshay pulling off some cool dance steps!

Check out the song here:

The shooting of the period war drama film had wrapped up in December 2018.

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and has been helmed by Anurag Singh.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Isha Ambani and Twinkle Khanna are the producers of the film.

'Kesari' tells the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who participated in the Battle of Saragarhi (in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897) while yearning for the respect of his estranged daughter.

The film is slated to hit the screens on March 21, 2019.