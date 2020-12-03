हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
indoo ki jawani

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal’s ‘Dil Tera’ from Indoo Ki Jawani brings back retro vibe - Watch

‘Dil Tera’ takes us down the memory lane and introduces the uninitiated to films like ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’, ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Namak Halaal’.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani

New Delhi: After peppy ‘Heelein Toot Gayi’, ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’s new released track has taken a retro turn. ‘Dil Tera’ takes us down the memory lane and introduces the uninitiated to films like ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’, ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Namak Halaal’.

The song, which is a dream sequence, features Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in retro looks, borrowed from these iconic Bollywood films. ‘Dil Tera’, sung by Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan, is composed by Rochak Kohli. The lyrics have been penned down by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma. 

Check out the song.

 

‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ is slated for a theatre release on December 11. The romantic comedy,  directed by Abir Sengupta, also stars Mallika Dua in a prominent role. 

