हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' song from Indoo Ki Jawani trends on YouTube - Watch

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani's upcoming movie 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is making all kinds of buzz right now. The makers have released a first track 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' and it has already become a chartbuster.

Kiara Advani&#039;s &#039;Hasina Pagal Deewani&#039; song from Indoo Ki Jawani trends on YouTube - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani's upcoming movie 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is making all kinds of buzz right now. The makers have released a first track 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' and it has already become a chartbuster.

Watch Hasina Pagal Deewani song here: 

The hook step of Hasina Pagal Deewani song is already making waves. The song has garnered 13,170,574 views on YouTube so far. It is on number 3 trending on the video-sharing site. 

Kiara also shared the song link on her social media as well: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Youtube mein lag gayi aag.. dil mera 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Indoo Ki Jawani features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in pivotal roles. The song has been sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur. 

Shabbir Ahmed has written the song. 

 

Tags:
Kiara AdvaniHasina Pagal Deewani songindoo ki jawani
Next
Story

Singer Arun Singh's latest Punjabi song 'Ishqe Di Ramza' hits YouTube - Watch
  • 51,18,253Confirmed
  • 83,198Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M15S

India is committed to protect its sovereignty: Rajnath Singh