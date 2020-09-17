Kiara Advani's 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' song from Indoo Ki Jawani trends on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani's upcoming movie 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is making all kinds of buzz right now. The makers have released a first track 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' and it has already become a chartbuster.

Watch Hasina Pagal Deewani song here:

The hook step of Hasina Pagal Deewani song is already making waves. The song has garnered 13,170,574 views on YouTube so far. It is on number 3 trending on the video-sharing site.

Kiara also shared the song link on her social media as well:

Indoo Ki Jawani features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in pivotal roles. The song has been sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur.

Shabbir Ahmed has written the song.