Kiara Advani's scorching avatar in Heelein Toot Gayi song from Indoo Ki Jawani raises mercury - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani has slowly made her name in the Bollywood movie business. She is young and has been experimental in her film choices so far. Her upcoming venture 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is lined-up for release next month and the makers have dropped a new song titled Heelein Toot Gayi.

Watch Heelein Toot Gayi song from Indoo Ki Jawani here:

Kiara can be seen dressed in different ravishing looks, each highlighting her gorgeous personality. Be it red hot attire or the shimmering gold chic saree - Kiara aces it all with elan!

The song has been sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill. It features Kiara, Aditya Seal and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa as well.

Badshah has written the lyrics and composed the music of the track.

Indoo Ki Jawani, helmed by directed by Abir Sengupta, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) & Niranjan Iyengar, Ryan Stephens (Electric Apples Entertainment).

It is slated to release on December 11, 2020.

It features Kiara, Mallika Dua and Aditya Seal in lead roles.