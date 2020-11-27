हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's scorching avatar in Heelein Toot Gayi song from Indoo Ki Jawani raises mercury - Watch

Kiara can be seen dressed in different ravishing looks, each highlighting her gorgeous personality. 

Kiara Advani&#039;s scorching avatar in Heelein Toot Gayi song from Indoo Ki Jawani raises mercury - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani has slowly made her name in the Bollywood movie business. She is young and has been experimental in her film choices so far. Her upcoming venture 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is lined-up for release next month and the makers have dropped a new song titled Heelein Toot Gayi. 

Watch Heelein Toot Gayi song from Indoo Ki Jawani here:

Kiara can be seen dressed in different ravishing looks, each highlighting her gorgeous personality. Be it red hot attire or the shimmering gold chic saree - Kiara aces it all with elan!

The song has been sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill. It features Kiara, Aditya Seal and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa as well.

Badshah has written the lyrics and composed the music of the track. 

Indoo Ki Jawani, helmed by directed by Abir Sengupta, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) & Niranjan Iyengar, Ryan Stephens (Electric Apples Entertainment).

It is slated to release on December 11, 2020.

It features Kiara, Mallika Dua and Aditya Seal in lead roles.

 

Tags:
Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani picskiara advani instagramindoo ki jawaniHeelein Toot Gayi song
Next
Story

We hope to visit India in the future: K-pop super band BTS
  • 93,09,787Confirmed
  • 1,35,715Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M47S

Farmers protest : Delhi commuters facing trouble with sealed borders