Kishore Kumar 92nd Birth Anniversary: Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si and other evergreen songs of the legend

New Delhi: Singer Kishore Kumar has left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry with his melodious voice which could easily render a romantic number and peppy song with equal finesse. Kishor Kumar was born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly and was the younger brother of actor Ashok Kumar. The iconic singer has a huge oeuvre of work and is famous for lending his voice to superstar Rajesh Khanna for most of his films. Kumar sang a whopping 245 songs featuring Rajesh Khanna across 92 films alone. It is an unbeaten record for singer-actor combination.

Kumar donned many hats and was a singer, screenwriter, actor, composer, director and producer. He is however remembered for his impressive singing prowess. Kumar sang in multiple Indian languages including - Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu Listen to some of our top picks of the singer. Below are some of our favourite songs by Kumar.

Mere Sapno Ki Rani

Mere Sapno Ki Rani is from 1969 super -hit film Aradhana starring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. The song was an instant hit and still resonates with the people.

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si stars Madhubala and Kishore Kumar. The beautiful song is composed by SD Burman and written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Tere Bina Zindagi Se

Tere Bina Zindagi Se is an ultimate sad song crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. It is written by Gulzar.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

O Mere Dil Ke Chain is composed by RD Burman and written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Chala Jaata Hoon

Chala Jaata Hoon is composed by RD Burman and written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.