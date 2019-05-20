Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull 4' song shoot begins—See fresh still

New Delhi: Khiladi Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull 4' has an interesting ensemble star cast with Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kirti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Class actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also joined the team and the filming of a special song has commenced.

Kriti shared the fresh still on Instagram with a caption: “#HouseFullOfThrones i guess we have a new member on set today.. or should i say Many.. #Madness .. #Housefull4 cant wait for Diwali 2019!! @akshaykumar @riteishd @iambobbydeol @kriti.kharbanda @hegdepooja @nadiadwalagrandson @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala.”

The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. This happens to be the fourth instalment of the 'Housefull' series.

The rom-com will hit the screens on October 25, 2019. It is going to be a Diwali release.

Earlier, director Sajid Khan was helming the project but after his name popped up in the Metoo scandal, he stepped down from the movie and that's when the makers roped in Farhad Samji to direct the remaining part.