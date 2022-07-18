NewsEntertainmentMusic
Laal Singh Chaddha: Song ‘Kahani’ music video out, shows cute chemistry between Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor

‘Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

New Delhi: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ makers have finally dropped the highly anticipated music video of the song ‘Kahani’. The audio version of this song was sung by Mohan whereas the vocals to the music video song is given by Sonu Nigam. The song has received love and appreciation from nationwide and is considered to be one of the most soothing songs released this year. 

In the music video, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s cute chemistry leaves a heartwarming effect on the audiences.

The audio version of Kahani, whose music has been given by Pritam and lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya has garnered love from all quarters. The song became one of the most popular songs on the internet within 24 hours after its release, and continues to make impressive records. 

For the unversed, Aamir Khan wanted to release all the songs without a music video so that the musicians, singers, lyricists, and technicians remain under the spotlight. So far the star has released ‘Kahani’, ‘Mein Ki Karaan?’, ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi’ and ‘Tur Kalleyan’ in the audio version and this is the first time the makers have released the music video. 

‘Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.

