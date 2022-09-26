Lalit Pandit organizes grand musical concert in Mumbai; Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Shaan join in

New Delhi: An extravaganza event was held on 25 September 2022 at the Shanmukhanand Hall in Mumbai, where music composer Lalit Pandit celebrated a grand musical concert along with some of the prominent singers in Bollywood like Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Sadhna Sargam, Vijayta Pandit and Mamta Sharma titled as 'Eternal Hits Once More' By Lalit Pandit. It's a concept conceived & produced by IM Entertainment owned by Meena Pandit.

During his career, Lalit composed music for some of the biggest names in Bollywood and and has worked with the best singers and musicians in the industry. This concert was a celebration of his music and legacy. Lalit has also composed 27 films independently after his split with Jatin Pandit.

See pics of the event here -

In 2020 before the pandemic, there was a similar concert held in Mumbai but this time the concert turned out to be larger than life as the response of the fans was quite overwhelming. Mumbaikars not only enjoyed the super hit tracks but it was a treat to their eyes to cherish the Golden Jubilee of Lalit Pandit's songs from his films like ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and many more.

Lalit Pandit's sons Rohansh and Abeer also surprised the audience with their performances. Rohansh sang the song "Mujhe Raat Dhin" and received an overwhelming response from the audience. The concert concluded with recital by Rohansh who struck the audience with his unique voice texture and artistic traits. All the dignitaries including special chief guest of the concert Javed Akhtar praised Rohansh for the wonderful rendition of the song. Abeer, on the other hand, mesmerized everyone by playing musical instruments.