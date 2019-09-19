Leona Lewis wants to work with 'America's Got Talent' winner Kodi Lee

Los Angeles: Singer Leona Lewis wants to make music with "America's Got Talent" winner Kodi Lee.

Lee had hit the stage with Leona to perform a rendition of "You are the reason" during the grand finale of the popular show on Wednesday, and Leona is impressed.

"He's just pure love and light and he just shines," Leona told "etonline.com" after the show. "Just to see that is amazing and to be around that is amazing."

"He is so incredible. I've been honoured to work with him over the past few days and I just want to record a song with him now," she said.