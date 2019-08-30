Lindsay Lohan returns to music after 11 years with 'Xanax'

Los Angeles: Actress Lindsay Lohan, also a singer, is all set to make her comeback in the music arena after a gap of 11 years. She is coming up with her new song "Xanax".

She recently shared a glimpse of her song on Instagram as well with Dubai-based radio station, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"Would you like to sit next to me? When you kiss me, I can't breathe. I try to stay away from you, but you get me high. Only person in this town that I like. Guess I can take one more trip for the night-just for the night," Lohan croons in her latest track.

On Instagram, she shared a video of herself dancing to "Xanax".

Lohan released her first album "Speak" in 2004, followed by her second album "A Little More Personal (Raw)" in 2005. She has also sung in movies, including "Freaky Friday".