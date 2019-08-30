close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan returns to music after 11 years with 'Xanax'

On Instagram, she shared a video of herself dancing to "Xanax".

Lindsay Lohan returns to music after 11 years with &#039;Xanax&#039;

Los Angeles: Actress Lindsay Lohan, also a singer, is all set to make her comeback in the music arena after a gap of 11 years. She is coming up with her new song "Xanax".

She recently shared a glimpse of her song on Instagram as well with Dubai-based radio station, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"Would you like to sit next to me? When you kiss me, I can't breathe. I try to stay away from you, but you get me high. Only person in this town that I like. Guess I can take one more trip for the night-just for the night," Lohan croons in her latest track.

On Instagram, she shared a video of herself dancing to "Xanax".

Lohan released her first album "Speak" in 2004, followed by her second album "A Little More Personal (Raw)" in 2005. She has also sung in movies, including "Freaky Friday".

 

Tags:
Lindsay LohanMusicXanax
Next
Story

Katy Perry to perform in Mumbai on November 16

Must Watch

PT7M47S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 30 August 2019