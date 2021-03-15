Grammy Awards 2021 live updates: Bad Bunny wins his first Grammy, thanks fans for support

15 March 2021, 08:57 AM Bad Bunny wins his first Grammy, thanks fans for support Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny won his first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category for 'YHLQMDLG'. He was nominated alongside Camilo, Kany Garcia, Ricky Martin, and Debi Nova. According to People magazine, during the 2021 Grammy Awards Show, the 27-year-old singer accepted his first-ever Grammy for best Latin pop or Urban Album for 'YHLQMDLG', which was his third studio album.

15 March 2021, 08:56 AM First of all, I want to say everybody is amazing. Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing, so shoutout to all of y'all. Secondly, I really just want to thank god because thank you for putting life into my body for me to be able to even be here today. I want to say thank you for always being with me, being by my side. You know, it`s been a hell of a year but we made it. I really want to say thank you to my mama, she's not here with me today but I know she is here with me in spirit and she always believe I could do it, so thank you all so much, Megan said in her speech.

15 March 2021, 08:56 AM Megan Thee Stallion takes home Grammy for Best New Artist, dedicates award to mother American rapper Megan Thee Stallion took home the award in the Best News Artist category at Grammys 2021. The star was nominated alongside Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, and Kaytranada.

15 March 2021, 08:54 AM Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber win Best Country Duo/Group performance at 2021 Grammys Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber were named the 2021 Grammy Awards winners in the category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for '10,000 Hours' during the pre-Grammys ceremony. While the pop duo, Dan + Shay accepted their best country duo/group performance Grammy virtually, Bieber did not appear during the ceremony.This would be Bieber's second Grammy, after his 2016 win for the best dance recording for 'Where Are U Now' with Diplo and Skrillex.

15 March 2021, 08:53 AM Miranda Lambert took home the Grammy for the best country album at music's biggest night. She won the top award for her album 'Wildcard'. Lambert's album 'Wildcard' was nominated in the same category as albums from Ingrid Andress, Brandy Clark, Ashley McBryde, and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook -- the first year of only female nominees or female-fronted groups.

15 March 2021, 08:13 AM The writers of "I Can't Breathe" by R&B artist H.E.R won the song of the year Grammy on Sunday in a stripped-down ceremony aimed at moving past the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the music industry. The song of the year award recognizes writers rather than performers and was written to mark the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States last summer. "That fight we had in us, the summer of 2020, keep that same energy," H.E.R said, while accepting the award.

15 March 2021, 08:12 AM According to Variety, Taylor Swift who is up for six awards at this year's ceremony, including Album of the Year, kicked off the performance with 'Cardigan', while laying on a grassy ground and singing up to the audience. The camera then panned out and revealed an environment very in line with the album 'Folklore', a dreamy forest, with Swift on the roof of a cabin. Inside that cabin were here collaborators Antonoff and Dessner, ready to launch into 'August', with the songstress strumming on the guitar along with them. They ended their performance with 'Willow', the opening track of her 'Evermore` album. The last time that Swift had appeared for the Grammys, was in 2016 when she was up for album of the year, and '1989' had prevailed in that category.

15 March 2021, 08:12 AM Taylor Swift brings ''Folklore'' to Grammy stage with Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner At the 2021 Grammy Awards, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performed a medley of songs from her albums 'Folklore' and 'Evermore'. She bought her 'Folklore' collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner with her for the first on-stage performance they've done together.

15 March 2021, 08:10 AM John Legend takes home Grammy for 'Bigger Love' American singer-songwriter John Legend took home the award for 'Bigger Love' in the best R&B album category at the 2021 Grammys. As per Page Six, the 41-year-old singer was cooking in a Versace robe when he won the award on Sunday. His wife Chrissy Teigen shared the at-home celebration on her Instagram Stories, asking him, "John, you just won R&B Album of the Year, how are you going to celebrate?""Mincing garlic," the singer replied while dancing in front of a cutting board in his designer loungewear.

15 March 2021, 07:59 AM Kanye West and Jay-Z, both went into the 2021 Grammys with 21 wins each. However, West`s record might be short-lived, because Jay-Z stands a very good chance of almost immediately tying and then surpassing him. Jay-Z is nominated for four awards this year, which includes his tracks 'Black Parade' and 'Savage (Remix)'.

15 March 2021, 07:58 AM Kanye West was last nominated as recently as two years ago when he was up for a Grammy for the best producer (non-classical). But he hadn't won since 2013, when `No Church in the Wild` won best rap/sung collaboration and 'N--- in Paris' scored for the best rap song. As per Variety, he has been celebrated at other awards ceremonies for his recent transition into gospel work.

15 March 2021, 07:58 AM 'Jesus Is King' gets Kanye West his first gospel Grammy American rapper and record producer Kanye West won his first gospel Grammy, for his 'Jesus Is King' album. It was his first honour from the Recording Academy in eight years, and his 22nd career Grammy. Presenter Jhene Aiko accepted the award on his behalf, as West did not join in the online acceptance speeches during the Grammy pre-telecast "premiere ceremony.

15 March 2021, 07:56 AM Grammy Awards 2021: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande win for ''Rain On Me'' Music sensations Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga took home the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for megahit 'Rain On Me' from Gaga's latest album 'Chromatica'. Other nominees in the category included J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy for 'Un Dia (One Day),' Justin Bieber and Quavo for 'Intentions', BTS for 'Dynamite' and Taylor Swift with Bon Iver for 'Exile'. With this win, Gaga becomes the only star to take home the award more than once. She also took home the trophy for 'Shallow' with Bradley Cooper in 2019. Gaga and Grande also made history, becoming the first two women to win together in the category.

15 March 2021, 07:52 AM Lizzo rocks a seafoam green dress at 2021 Grammys American singer and songwriter Lizzo, who is a celebrator of body positivity, arrived at the 2021 Grammy ceremony making her way to everyone's best-dressed list. The 'Truth Hurts' singer took to her Instagram handle and gave her followers a first look at her outfit for the 2021 Grammy Awards. According to E! News, Lizzo paired her seafoam green Balmain dress with a lot of Bulgari diamonds for a Grammys ensemble that had us feeling "Good As Hell" on Sunday night. The actual MVP of her look was the bling that she sported, dripping in Bulgari diamonds. She completed her look with matching Stuart Weitzman custom-crystalized OLIVE heels. Her entire look had everyone counting the days left for spring.

15 March 2021, 07:38 AM British pop star Harry Styles, wearing a feather boa over a bare chest, and teen phenomenon Billie Eilish sporting her trademark green hair, kicked off the socially-distanced ceremony, playing in a room empty apart from a handful of other musicians.

15 March 2021, 07:37 AM Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist at socially-distanced Grammy Awards Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was named best new artist at the Grammy Awards in a ceremony aimed at putting the coronavirus pandemic, which crushed live music, in the past. The 26 year-old singer from Texas, known for promoting women`s empowerment and body positivity, also won for her rap performance of single 'Savage', featuring Beyonce.

15 March 2021, 07:36 AM Grammy awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat pose for the camera We only have two words. WE. STAN. @theestallion + @DojaCat #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ozC7Gn8rvJ — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 14, 2021

15 March 2021, 07:32 AM American country music artist Mickey Guyton, who is a first-time nominee and is going to perform at Grammys 2021, arrived at the award ceremony looking her fashionable best. The Recording Academy on Instagram posted a picture of Guyton, writing, "Oh, she's shining. First-time nominee and #GRAMMYs performer @mickeyguyton has arrived." The country singer brought the glitz and glamour with a voluminous Valentino gown. The jewel-adorned butterfly embroidery is a chef`s kiss. The singer wore Neil Lane jewellery for music's biggest night.

15 March 2021, 07:31 AM Megan arrived at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards wearing a bright orange strapless Dolce and Gabbana gown with a cool hip-high slit on the left side. The dress that she wore featured a massive dramatic bow covering her entire backside, as she completed her look with tons of bling.