Love Aaj Kal song Haan Main Galat: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan dance with a twist

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's hit song 'Twist' from 2009 film 'Love Aaj Kal' has been remixed (of sorts) for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's film of the same name with the title 'Haan Main Galat'. It's a peppy track and perfect for the parties. 'Haan Main Galat' features Sara and Kartik's characters Zoe and Veer and also actress Arushi Sharma, who plays Leena.

Zoe and Veer dance like no one's watching and then we go back to time and see Veer (Kartik) trying to impress Leena with his dance moves.

"It's the season to own your 'galtiyaan' like a bad***, this ultimate party track 'Haan Main Galat' is here to make you dance like never before," is how the makers of 'Love Aaj Kal' introduced the song on YouTube.

'Haan Main Galat' has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh while it has been composed by Pritam. The lyrics courtesy Irshad Kamil.

Watch 'Haan Main Galat' here:

'Love Aaj Kal' tracks two love stories timed between 1990 and 2020. It is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who also helmed the first installment.

'Love Aaj Kal' releases on February 14.