Lukka Chuppi: Kartik Aryan-Kriti Sanon's Poster Lagwa Do is a peppy remake of this 90s chartbuster-Watch

New Delhi: Newest chocolate boy in B-town Kartik Aryan and Kartik Aryan are the most happening on-screen pair in Bollywood now. The actors are gearing up for 'Lukka Chuppi, which promises a hilarious take on live-in relationships.

Now the makers have dropped the first song from the film 'Poster Lagwa Do' which is the remake of a popular 90s chartbuster 'Yeh Khabar Chapwa do' featuring Akshay Kumar-Urmila Matondkar. The new version has been crooned by Mika Singh and Sunanda Sharma while the original song was by Lalit Sen and Shweta Shetty.

Trade analyst and noted film critic took to share the song. He wrote, "Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon step into Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matondkar’s shoes... Here’s #PosterLagwaDo from #LukaChuppi... Recreated from #Aflatoon..."

Although Kartik and Kriti have tried their best to match up with the swag of Akshay and Urmila, we would still say old is gold.

Meanwhile, Kartik's last movie 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' was a super hit at the Box Office and Kriti too had a successful run at the ticket counters as her last release 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' won her accolades.

Kartik became the nation's heartthrob after the success of 'Sonu Ke...' He has 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the pipeline besides a few other plum deals.

The actress, on the other hand, has a packed 2019 with not one but five films in her kitty. She has 'Luka Chuppi', 'Kalank', 'Arjun Patiala', 'Housefull 4' and 'Panipat' to keep her busy