Madonna

Madonna's 'Madame X' tops Billboard 200 chart

Following Barbra Streisand, Madonna has the second-most No. 1 albums among female singers. Streisand has bagged the title 11 times. 

Madonna&#039;s &#039;Madame X&#039; tops Billboard 200 chart

Washington: American singer-songwriter Madonna has topped the Billboard 200 chart with her ninth No. 1 album `Madame X`. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pop album, which was released on June 14 by Interscope Records, sold approximately 95,000 sets.

The 60-year-old singer's last hits on Billboard 200 were `MDNA,` 'Hard Candy,' `Confessions on a Dance Floor,` `American Life,` `Music,` `Like a Prayer,` `True Blue,` and `Like a Virgin.`

In the overall category, The Beatles have the most No. 1s, with 19 albums. Other than Madonna, Ariana Grande`s former No. 1 `Thank U, Next` and Lizzo`s `Cuz I Love You` climbed among the top 20 list. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums from the US on a multi-metric consumption basis. 

 

Madonna, Madame X, Billboard 200 Chart, Music
