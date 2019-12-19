Makers voluntarily remove 'certain scenes' song 'Hud Hud Dabangg'

Mumbai: The makers of "Dabangg 3" have voluntarily removed "certain scenes" from the title track "Hud hud Dabangg".

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of Salman Khan Films read: "Keeping everyone's sentiment in mind we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song 'Hud Hud Dabangg'."

"Dabangg 3" landed in controversy when a Hindu outfit and sections of social media objected to a sequence in the title song "Hud hud Dabangg" that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.

The outfit, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, also sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding the censor certificate of the film be cancelled, even as #BoycottDabangg3 had trended on social media.

Salman, who returns in his popular cop avatar of Chulbul Pandey in "Dabangg 3", on December 1 had reacted to the storm over the song saying that a certain section of people were trying to gain publicity by dragging the number unnecessarily into a controversy.

"Dabangg 3", directed by Prabhudheva, is scheduled to release December 20.