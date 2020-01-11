Malang: Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur's love story unveiled in 'Chal Ghar Chalen' song—Watch

New Delhi: The fresh on-screen pairing of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in 'Malang' is one of the buzz makers for the movie. Their fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens on February 7, 2020, which is the beginning of the Valentine Week (Feb 7-Feb 14).

After teasing a sneak-peek video a day before, the makers have unveiled the full track titled 'Chal Ghar Chalen' from 'Malang'. Watch the mushy soulful number here:

'Chal Ghar Chalen' has been sung by Arijit Singh and the music is composed by Mithoon. The lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri.

Disha and Aditya's reel chemistry in the track is definitely something to watch out for. The trailer of the movie was unveiled a few days back and it created a flutter online with people expressing their excitement to watch this thrilling entertainer next month.

The film also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts. It has been jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is directed by Mohit Suri and is majorly shot in Goa.

So, are you ready to go 'Malang' with Disha and Aditya Roy Kapur this February?