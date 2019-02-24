Maluma teases collaboration with Madonna

Los Angeles: A collaboration might be in the works between Colombian singer Maluma and pop star Madonna.

Maluma took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photograph of himself with Madonna.

In the snap, Maluma wears a cream sweater as he sits next to the "Like a virgin" singer, who is all dolled up in a floral printed shirt and wearing a black hat. The two appear to be in a recording studio, reports etonline.com.

"Ms. Crazy and Mr. Safe," the Colombian singer wrote alongside his photograph. Madonna also left a comment, writing, "Me Gusta", which translates to "I like it".

Madonna also shared two photographs of her and Maluma in the studio, writing, "Cooking up some Fuego over here! Maluma."

Just a couple of days ago, a soundless Instagram Story video was posted in which Madonna is in the recording booth. Maluma is seen jamming along and smiling.