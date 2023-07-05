Meet Ananya Birla: Kumar Mangalam Birla's Daughter Who Chose Her Passion of Singing

## Introduction

Ananya Birla, the daughter of Indian business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, has made a name for herself in the music industry. While she hails from a renowned business family, she decided to pursue her passion for singing and has achieved remarkable success in her musical career.

## A Musical Journey Begins

Ananya started her musical journey while she was still studying at university. She began performing at pubs and clubs, showcasing her talent in singing and playing the guitar. During this time, she also started writing her own music, showcasing her creativity and artistic expression.

## The Breakout Single

Her debut single, "Livin’ the Life," gained significant attention. Co-written and produced by JimBeanz, who has worked with renowned artists like Nelly Furtado, Cheryl Tweedy, and Demi Lovato, the song was recorded and produced at a studio in Philadelphia. Ananya's talent caught the attention of music enthusiasts worldwide, making her the first Indian artist to receive a worldwide release through PM:AM Recordings. The song garnered over 14 million views on YouTube, solidifying her presence in the music industry.

## Rising Stardom

Ananya continued to make waves in the industry with her subsequent releases. Her single "Meant to be" achieved platinum certification as per the Indian Music Industry's recognized criteria for certifications, making her the first Indian artist with an English single to achieve this feat. She also had the opportunity to support Coldplay at the Global Citizen Festival in January 2017, further solidifying her status as a rising star.

## Stepping Onto the Global Stage

Throughout her career, Ananya has released several successful singles, including "Hold On," "Circles," and "Better." In May 2019, she released her debut EP titled "Fingerprint" in collaboration with UMG and Island Records UK. The EP featured collaborations with artists like Vector and Wurld, bridging the gap between Indian and Nigerian music scenes.

## International Collaborations

Ananya's talent and popularity have extended beyond India. In September 2019, she released the song "Day Goes By" featuring Sean Kingston, marking one of the first major pop collaborations between a US and Indian artist. The music video garnered over 10 million views on YouTube, further expanding her international fanbase.

## Making Waves in the USA

In 2020, Ananya signed with Maverick Management in Los Angeles, propelling her career to new heights. She released the singles "Let There Be Love" and "Everybody's Lost," becoming the first Indian artist to be featured on an American national top 40 pop radio show, Sirius XM Hits.

## Philanthropy and Social Impact

In addition to her musical endeavors, Ananya Birla is involved in philanthropic work. She is the founder of Svatantra Microfin, an organization that provides microfinance to rural women. She is also a co-founder of Ikai Asai and Mpower, further demonstrating her commitment to making a positive impact.

## Recognitions and Honors

Ananya Birla has received several accolades for her accomplishments. She was honored with the Young Business Person of the Year award at the ET Panache Trendsetters of 2016. She was also listed as one of the most influential Indians by GQ in 2018.

## Conclusion

Ananya Birla's journey as a musician showcases her courage to follow her passion and carve her own path, regardless of her family's business legacy. Her talent, dedication, and philanthropic efforts have established her as a prominent figure in the music industry and a role model for aspiring artists