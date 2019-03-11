Nicki Minaj cancels concert, angry fans chant 'Cardi B'

Washington:Fans upset with rapper Nicki Minaj, who cancelled her concert at the last minute, chanted rival rapper Cardi B’s name at the venue. This the second time in two months that Minaj has cancelled a concert at the last minute, reported Fox News.On Saturday night, the 36-year-old rapper was scheduled to perform in Bordeaux, France.

However, after fans reached the Arkea Arena, they were informed that the show had been called off.The ‘Barbie Tingz’ rapper took to Instagram to post her reasons for cancelling the show. In a video posted on the photo-sharing application, the rapper said she had to call off the show due to technical reasons caused by a lack of electricity.

“You guys, it’s not in my best interest not perform and lose money and aggravate my fans. I love performing for my fans. I’m more excited than you are before the show,” she explained in the video.

“These two cities that had technical issues were cities that I had never been before and we tried to add them but they just didn’t have the power in the building to facilitate my show. And they didn’t tell us that until three hours before the show … we did sound check, they said it was fine,” Minaj added.

She concluded, "But anyway, every artist has technical difficulties and has to cancel shows. I wanna tell you guys that I love you dearly and I really hope to make it up very soon.”

However, fans upset after the cancellation began chanting Cardi B’s name at the venue.The other tour date which was cancelled earlier was scheduled to take place on February 22 in Bratislava, Slovakia.

According to her, they also apparently didn’t have the electrical capabilities to be able to support her performance.Minaj and Cardi have had a controversial relationship, their feud culminated into a scuffle at a New York Fashion Week party in September, last year.

The feud between the duo started when Cardi launched a scathing attack on Minaj at Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party in New York City. The fight is said to have broken out after Minaj criticised Cardi for not being a good mother.After the Saturday show’s cancellation, Minaj headed back to her hotel.

The rapper was spotted briefly greeting her fans outside and also apologised for calling off the show, before heading to a carnival with her boyfriend Kenneth Petty.