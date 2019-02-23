Nicki Minaj's show cancelled over technical issues

Slovakia: Rapper Nicki Minaj's show in Slovakia got cancelled here due to technical issues.

According to tmz.com, Minaj's show, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, got cancelled as the venue organisers were not able to support the technical aspects of her stage.

"We're told transformers shut down... and the arena suffered several outages as a result," the news portal quoted a source as saying.

But the technical glitches did not stop Minaj from connecting to her fans. She later went on the stage and informed the audience about the issue and started interacting with them.

The new date for the "Barbie Dreams" rapper's Slovakia show will be announced soon.