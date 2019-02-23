हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj's show cancelled over technical issues

Rapper Nicki Minaj's show in Slovakia got cancelled here due to technical issues.

Nicki Minaj&#039;s show cancelled over technical issues

Slovakia: Rapper Nicki Minaj's show in Slovakia got cancelled here due to technical issues.

According to tmz.com, Minaj's show, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, got cancelled as the venue organisers were not able to support the technical aspects of her stage. 

"We're told transformers shut down... and the arena suffered several outages as a result," the news portal quoted a source as saying.

But the technical glitches did not stop Minaj from connecting to her fans. She later went on the stage and informed the audience about the issue and started interacting with them.

The new date for the "Barbie Dreams" rapper's Slovakia show will be announced soon.

Tags:
Nicki MinajNicki Minaj showBarbie Dreams
Next
Story

Kumar Sanu's daughter dedicates song to people with broken heart

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Breaking News: Rajnath Singh brief PM Modi on security situation in India