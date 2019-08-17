close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pachtaoge

Nora Fatehi shares first look of 'Pachtaoge' song with Vicky Kaushal and fans are in awe!

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and shared the first look of the song 'Pachtaoge'. In the poster, both Vicky and Nora look stunning as they embrace each other with intensity in their eyes.

Nora Fatehi shares first look of &#039;Pachtaoge&#039; song with Vicky Kaushal and fans are in awe!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal are a rage on social media and have an army of fans. And when the two collaborate for a project, expectations are bound to be high! Here's good news for all the Vicky and Nora fans as the two have joined forces for a song titled 'Pachtaoge'. Yes, we will soon see the duo in a single frame.

Nora took to Instagram and shared the first look of the song. In the poster, both Vicky and Nora look stunning as they embrace each other with intensity in their eyes.

Without wasting much time, here is the first look poster:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

'Presenting the breathtaking poster of our next... Pachtaoge  A song about Love, Betrayal and Heartbreak!', Nora wrote in the caption.

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh with music by B Praak. The lyrics and composition are by Jaani and Arvindr Khaira has directed the track.

Fans can't keep calm after this announcement and the comments section of the post is full of compliments.

Check out some fan reactions here:

It will be interesting to see Nora teaming up with the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor for the first time. And Arijit's magical voice making us teary-eyed (literally, every time) this one is expected to be a class apart!

Tags:
PachtaogeNora FatehiVicky Kaushal
Next
Story

Taylor Swift drops new single 'Lover' from upcoming album

Must Watch

PT58S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour