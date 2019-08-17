Nora Fatehi shares first look of 'Pachtaoge' song with Vicky Kaushal and fans are in awe!

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal are a rage on social media and have an army of fans. And when the two collaborate for a project, expectations are bound to be high! Here's good news for all the Vicky and Nora fans as the two have joined forces for a song titled 'Pachtaoge'. Yes, we will soon see the duo in a single frame.

Nora took to Instagram and shared the first look of the song. In the poster, both Vicky and Nora look stunning as they embrace each other with intensity in their eyes.

Without wasting much time, here is the first look poster:

'Presenting the breathtaking poster of our next... Pachtaoge A song about Love, Betrayal and Heartbreak!', Nora wrote in the caption.

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh with music by B Praak. The lyrics and composition are by Jaani and Arvindr Khaira has directed the track.

Fans can't keep calm after this announcement and the comments section of the post is full of compliments.

Check out some fan reactions here:

It will be interesting to see Nora teaming up with the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor for the first time. And Arijit's magical voice making us teary-eyed (literally, every time) this one is expected to be a class apart!