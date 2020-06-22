Now, Neha Kakkar quits social media: Wake me up when there’s a better world

New Delhi: Amid the 'outsider versus insider' debate, a handful of celebrities have quit social media citing ‘negativity and abuse’ by trolls and on Monday, singer Neha Kakkar too joined the list. In an Instagram post, Neha wrote that she had decided to be off social media for a few days.

"Going back to sleep! Plz wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s freedom, love, respect, care, fun, acceptance, good people. Not hatred, nepotism, jealousy, bossy people, hitlers, murders, suicides, bad people. Good night! Don’t worry I’m not dying. Lol! Just going away for a couple of days,” she said.

To her whopping 39.6 million followers, Neha apologised for taking this step, but added that the circumstances have made her decide it.

"I’m sorry if this makes anybody feel bad! But this is what I have been feeling since a long, long time but not able to say it, just trying my best to be happy but not really happening. I’m a human being and that too a very emotional one. So.. Yeh Sab.. It hurts me," the singer captioned her post.

Take a look:

Over the weekend, actress Sonakshi Sinha deactivated her account to stay away from negativity and protect her sanity. She made the revelation in an Instagram post, saying, "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out."

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has once again stirred the nepotism debate and preferential treatment towards star kids in the industry. Sonakshi, like many other star kids, has been trolled on social media.

Netizens are speculating the reason for the actress` decision could have to do with the severe trolling she faced recently for expressing her grief and condolence over Sushant’s death.

Among the other stars who have quit or deactivated their accounts are Shashank Khaitan, Saqib Saleem, Aayush Sharma and ‘Notebook’ actor Zaheer Iqbal.