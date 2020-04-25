हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arijit Singh

On Arijit Singh's birthday, here's a list of his most romantic and heartbreak special songs till date!

The list of Arijit Singh's melodious songs is long and we are sure you want to listen to all. So, find the new ones and keep listening to them on loop.

On Arijit Singh&#039;s birthday, here&#039;s a list of his most romantic and heartbreak special songs till date!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Singer Arijit Singh is a name that needs no introduction in the world of Hindi Bollywood music. He has sung innumerable songs which have gone to break several records, touching a million hearts at the same time. On this 33rd birthday, we thought of compiling the best romantic tracks of the singer who was first seen in the singing reality show 'Fame Gurukul', back in 2005.

Check Arijit Singh romantic songs playlist: 

Tum Hi Ho:

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Song:

Bekhayali:

Hamari Adhuri Kahani:

Janam Janam:

Channa Mereya:

He became a singing sensation after 'Aashiqui 2' (2013) as his song 'Tum Hi Ho' was a chartbuster. Also, 'Chahun Main Ya Naa' from the same movie was appreciated by the fans.

The list of his melodious songs is long and we are sure you want to listen to all. So, find the new ones and keep listening to them on loop.

Here's wishing Arijit a vert happy birthday!

 

 

Arijit SinghHappy Birthday Arijit SinghArijit Singh songsArijit Singh playlist
