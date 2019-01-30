Ozzy Osbourne postpones European tour

Los Angeles: Singer Ozzy Osbourne has postponed his upcoming European tour 'No More Tours 2' following his illness.

Earlier this week, Osbourne had announced that he had been diagnosed with bronchitis and doctors had ordered him to take rest.

"I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s**t. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis," said Osbourne, reports variety.com.

"I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest (band) for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It's being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologise to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy."

Osbourne last performed on New Year's Eve here.