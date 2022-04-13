हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shreya Ghoshal

Papon, Shreya Ghoshal bring a trilingual love song 'Koi Nidiya Kiyaw'

Shreya Ghoshal and PaponShreya  have sung hits such as 'Tu', 'Rim Jhim Gire Sawan', 'Ghar Bhara Sa Lage' and 'Esheche Raat' among others together.

Papon, Shreya Ghoshal bring a trilingual love song &#039;Koi Nidiya Kiyaw&#039;

Mumbai: Singer Papon has teamed up with singer Shreya Ghoshal for a trilingual love song titled 'Koi Nidiya Kiyaw'.

Papon says, "'Koi Nidiya Kiyaw' is a beautiful song rooted in three sweet languages. It's a tribute to those who speak Tiwa, Bodo and Assamese. This is a truly special song because through it I've reunited with Shreya Ghoshal. It's always such a joy to sing with her. I am assured that this song will convey the message of love."
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Papon (@paponmusic)

The two musicians have sung hits such as 'Tu', 'Rim Jhim Gire Sawan', 'Ghar Bhara Sa Lage' and 'Esheche Raat' among others together.

Ghoshal added: "The combination of three languages in a song is a first for me. I'm happy to be singing in Assamese after so long. It's wonderful to be teaming up with Papon. Both of us have tried to bring something novel to music lovers. I'm excited now that the song is out."

The highlight of the Papon and Shreya duet is that it's an amalgamation of three languages - Tiwa, Bodo and Assamese. Penned by Keshab Nayan and directed by Parasher Baruah, the song stars Shreya Ghoshal, Papon Helina Daimary, Jay Saikia, and Keshab Nayan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shreya GhoshalPaponKoi Nidiya Kiyaw
Next
Story

Surprised with his ability to emote: AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff's song 'Miss Hairan'

Must Watch

PT4M48S

DNA: New York — Multiple injured in Brooklyn subway shooting