NewsEntertainmentMusic
BLACKPINK

'Pink Venom' by Blackpink tops Spotify global top song chart for 2 days!

YG Entertainment said on Monday that "Pink Venom" hit 6,710,743 million streams on the previous day. On the first day of its release, it reached 7,937,036 streams.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 03:34 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • K-pop girl group BLACKPINK`s new song "Pink Venom" released on August 19 topped Spotify`s Global Top 50 chart for 2 days.
  • YG Entertainment said on Monday that "Pink Venom" hit 6,710,743 million streams on the previous day. On the first day of its release, it reached 7,937,036 streams.

Trending Photos

'Pink Venom' by Blackpink tops Spotify global top song chart for 2 days!

New Delhi: K-pop girl group BLACKPINK`s new song "Pink Venom" released on August 19 topped Spotify`s Global Top 50 chart for 2 days.

YG Entertainment said on Monday that "Pink Venom" hit 6,710,743 million streams on the previous day. On the first day of its release, it reached 7,937,036 streams.

YG Entertainment explained, "It slightly decreased from the first day, but it is still the most played song released by female artists around the world this year. BLACKPINK is the first K-pop artist who topped the chart for 2 consecutive days."

As Spotify`s streaming chart is reflected in the US Billboard`s main chart Hot 100, attention is also being paid to BLACKPINK`s Billboard ranking.

In addition, "Pink Venom" topped iTunes` "Top Song" chart in 74 countries, including the U.S. and the U.K. It also topped the "Worldwide Song" chart for 2 straight days.

Live Tv

BlackpinkBlackpink K-pop groupBlackpink songsBlackpink song Pink VenomPink Venom

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth
DNA Video
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure